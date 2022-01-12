The 2022 annual street listing will be mailed to all Williamstown residents in the coming week. The census is a requirement of the Massachusetts General Law and it is important that all residents return them to the town clerk’s office promptly.
Failure to respond to the census will result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
Residents should not use the census form for the purpose of voter registration. Any resident who is not registered to vote can register online or by mailing a voter registration form to the town clerk’s office. Visit sec.state.ma.us for voter information.
Parents of college students or members of the military who are registered voters in Williamstown should be aware that by deleting those children from their census form will remove them from the active voters list.
Information regarding dependent children is not a public record and is used only by the schools for enrollment purposes.
All forms should either be mailed back in the enclosed return envelope or dropped off in the drop box located outside the front door of Town Hall.
Anyone who does not receive their census form in the mail within the next three weeks or who has questions pertaining to the form should call Town Clerk Nicole E. Pedercini Beverly at 413-458-3500, ext. 101.