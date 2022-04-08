New voters have until Wednesday, April 20, to register to vote for the May 10 annual town election and May 17 annual town meeting. The town clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20.
Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than April 20. Voter registration forms may also be returned via the drop box outside the front door at Town Hall or returned in person by 8 p.m. April 20.
The annual town election and annual town meeting will take place in the gymnasium of the Williamstown Elementary School.
Residents with questions regarding their voter registration status can call the town clerk’s office at 413-458-3500, ext. 101, or visit the Secretary of State’s website at sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleidx.htm.