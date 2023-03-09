<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Town hall forum with state legislators

State Rep. John Barrett III and state Sen. Paul Mark will take questions and invite comments at a “ReMarks and Refreshments” town hall forum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Williams College Faculty House, 968 Main St.

The forum will also be accessible through Zoom. Email Casey Pease at casey.pease@masenate.gov for the Zoom link.

Barrett and Mark will share legislative updates from the State House before taking questions and comments from attendees and engaging in a conversation about opportunities and challenges facing Western Massachusetts and Williamstown.

The event is one in a series of public forums Mark is organizing in an effort to reach all 57 communities in his district.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

