Phil Kline’s walking symphony experience, "Unsilent Night," returns to the Berkshires on Thursday, Dec. 9. This free family-friendly event starts at 6 p.m., but participants are encouraged to gather at 5:30 p.m. at the ‘62 Center for Theater and Dance.
The walking route leads through the Williams College campus before meandering down Spring, and ending at the Williams Inn.
Participants collectively create the event by walking in a group with boomboxes, bluetooth speakers, and other amplified audio devices. Bring a flashlight or lantern.
New this year, prizes will be awarded in three categories: Best Lit; Best Loud and Best Overall.
A limited number of Kline’s vintage boomboxes and tapes will be available for use on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bp6p249a.