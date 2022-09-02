The Clark Art Institute will host a virtual conversation celebrating the launch of the 2022–23 meander-themed issue of "The Serving Library Annual," co-produced by the Clark, at noon Friday, Sept. 9, via Zoom.
Focused on the meander, or the self-avoiding line, whether in terms of gaming, literature, math, or painting — this talk complements the Clark’s exhibition "Tauba Auerbach and Yuji Agematsu: Meander."
Hosted by "Meander" exhibition curator Robert Wiesenberger, this lunchtime conversation introduces the journal's editors, some of its international contributors, and the diverse contents of the issue.
Advance registration is required for the Zoom transmission. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events. Registrants will receive an email with a private Zoom link before the event.