The Clark Art Institute will present a free lecture on the history of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, the indigenous people who once lived on these lands, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Heather Bruegl, director of education at Forge Project, will provide an overview of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community’s past and its present activities in her lecture, "Not the Last of the Mohicans: A History of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community." 

Bruegl previously served as director of cultural affairs for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community and is a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and a first line descendent Stockbridge-Munsee.

Registrants will receive an email with a private Zoom link to this live virtual program before the event. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.

