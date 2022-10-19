<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Voter information for state election

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 state election is Saturday, Oct. 29. The town clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who are not currently registered to vote.

Vote-by-mail postcards were mailed to voters by the Secretary of State’s Office. Vote-by-mail applications are available on the town website at tinyurl.com/kzazcfyz or at the town clerk's office. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

In-person early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 22 through Nov. 4 at the Town Hall, 31 North St.

Election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Williamstown Elementary School gymnasium.

Call the town clerk’s office for questions regarding voter registration status or the early voting process. Voters can also check their voter registration status and obtain additional voting information from the Secretary of State website, sec.state.ma.us.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

