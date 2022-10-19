Williamstown: Voter information for state election

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 state election is Saturday, Oct. 29. The town clerk’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who are not currently registered to vote.
Vote-by-mail postcards were mailed to voters by the Secretary of State’s Office. Vote-by-mail applications are available on the town website at tinyurl.com/kzazcfyz or at the town clerk's office. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
In-person early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 22 through Nov. 4 at the Town Hall, 31 North St.
Election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Williamstown Elementary School gymnasium.
Call the town clerk’s office for questions regarding voter registration status or the early voting process. Voters can also check their voter registration status and obtain additional voting information from the Secretary of State website, sec.state.ma.us.