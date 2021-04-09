Voter registration deadline for the annual town election and annual town meeting is Wednesday, April 21. The town clerk’s office will be open by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.
Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than April 21. To schedule an appointment, call 413-458-3500, ext. 101, or email npedercini@williamstownma.gov. Voter registration forms may also be returned via the drop box outside the front door at Town Hall.
Annual town election voting will take place Tuesday, May 11, in the Williamstown Elementary School gymnasium. Early voting applications are available. Applications should be submitted soon to allow adequate time for mailing. Ballots won’t be arriving at the town clerk’s office until approximately April 23.
Residents with questions regarding their voter registration status or the early voting process are urged to the town clerk's office. Voter registration status and additional voter information can also be obtained at sec.state.ma.us.