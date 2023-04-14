Williamstown: Voter registration deadline announced

The voter registration deadline for the annual town election and annual town meeting is Friday, April 28. This deadline applies to new voters only.
The town clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28. Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than April 28. Voter registration forms may also be returned via the drop box outside the front door at Town Hall or returned in person. The drop box will be checked at 5 p.m. for incoming registration forms.
The annual town election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the Williamstown Elementary School gymnasium.
The annual town meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Mount Greylock Regional School gymnasium. Voter check-in will take place in school lobby beginning at 6 p.m.
Vote by mail applications for the annual town election are available at tinyurl.com/ywttm26k. The deadline to return applications to the town clerk’s office is 5 p.m. May 2.
Residents can check their voter registration status by calling the town clerk’s office at 413-458-3500, ext. 101, or from the Secretary of State’s website at tinyurl.com/mvswa85k.