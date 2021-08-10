Leslie Reed-Evans, butterfly enthusiast and former Williamstown Rural Lands executive director, will lead a butterfly walk at noon, Friday, Aug. 13, up and around the meadows and wetlands of Sheep Hill.

Participants will learn about the habitats and lives of the varied butterfly families that make the Berkshires their summer home and butterfly-friendly plants that attract both nectaring adults and their caterpillars. Binoculars and sturdy walking shoes are recommended.

Registration is limited to 15. Visit rurallands.org/events to register and for weather-related cancelation. This event is free but donations are appreciated. 

