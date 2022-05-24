The Clark Art Institute will host a conversation with award-winning war photographer James Nachtwey at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Presented in conjunction with the Clark’s exhibition "As They Saw It: Artists Witnessing War," the lecture will be presented live in the auditorium and broadcast simultaneously on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Nachtwey will address the ever-changing field of photojournalism and its digital relationship with the world. In addition to discussing the government, the press and the role social media plays, Nachtwey will share insights on his assignments in Afghanistan and, more recently, Ukraine, where he worked in February and March of this year.
This event is free, but advance registration for the Zoom transmission is required. Register at clarkart.edu/events.