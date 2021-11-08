The Williams College Museum of Art will host two programs in its Curatorial Close Looks virtual series in November. The programs are free and open to the public with Zoom registration.
Kameelah Janan Rasheed, whose site-specific installation "Worshipping at the Altar of Certainty" is on view through the academic year, will join exhibition co-curators Mallory Cohen MA '20, Nidhi Gandhi MA '20 and Elyse Mack MA '20 for a conversation at noon Thursday, Nov. 11.
"Repro Japan: Technologies of Popular Visual Culture" co-curators Christopher Bolton, Williams College professor of Comparative and Japanese Literature; Eron Rauch, artist and critic; and Maggie Wu, MA '19, doctoral candidate at the University of California, San Diego, will hold a conversation at noon Monday, Nov. 15.
Both talks will be held online via Zoom. To register, visit artmuseum.williams.edu. Information: 413-597-2429.