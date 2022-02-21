Williamstown Elementary School's Side by Side Preschool Program will conduct screenings for preschool-aged children from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 17 and 18, at Williamstown Elementary.

Screenings are open to all children who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1 and who also reside in Williamstown. There is no charge for a preschool screening.

The purpose of the screening is to give parents/guardians information about their child's development. Children will be evaluated by certified teachers and speech and language pathologists.

To schedule a screening appointment, call Julia at 413-458-5707.

