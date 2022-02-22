Thanks to the generosity of its customers, Wild Oats Market recently donated $4,203.32 to the Berkshire Food Project to support its mission of fighting food insecurity in the community. The funds were raised during January's Round Up For Change program.

To date, the Round Up For Change program, which allows shoppers to round up their total purchase amounts to the next whole dollar at checkout, has distributed more than $67,000 to local nonprofits directly serving Wild Oats' neighbors in Williamstown and beyond during this pandemic.

For more information, visit wildoats.coop.

