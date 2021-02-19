Williams College will present its annual Faculty Lecture Series online at 4:15 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 25 through April 1. The series aims to present big ideas beyond disciplinary boundaries.
Matt Carter, associate professor of biology, will kick off the series on Feb. 25 with "The Food Network: How Your Brain Makes You Feel Hungry or Full."
Additional lectures include "Answer Music: Observation and Abstraction of the Living World," March 4; "The Faraway Brought Close: Poetry and the Work of Feeling," March 11; "Understanding the Interplay of Stress, Relationships, and Biology: Implications for the Development of Depression and Anxiety," March 18; "Improving Learning Outcomes in Sub-Saharan Africa," March 25; and "Smart Home Devices: Why They Don't Always Work Correctly," April 1.
Zoom links are provided at events.williams.edu. The lectures are free and open to the public.