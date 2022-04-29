Williamstown Rural Lands is hosting a talk on low-density development in Williamstown from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, via Zoom.
Williams College students Annika Harrington and Regina Fink will present their independent research project from Professor Sarah Gardner’s fall 2021 class, “Environmental Planning Workshop: Community-Based Experience." A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
This presentation comes as the town is set to vote for Planning Board members at the May 10 annual town election.
Visit tinyurl.com/4v86tkuz for more information and to register for the talk. The program will be recorded for viewing on willinet.org.