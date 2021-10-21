Williamstown Rural Lands, a private non-profit, member-supported land conservation trust, is hosting a virtual autumn auction featuring unique local goods and experiences that represent the best of Berkshire County.
This year's auction is titled “Funding our Future” to celebrate the refreshed identity and mission of Rural Lands.
The auction will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, and conclude at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. WRL hopes to raise $20,000.
The deadline to donate auction items is Oct. 24; contact Tu Le at tuhle@328north.com.
For other inquiries, call 413-458-2494 for visit rurallands.org/events for more information.