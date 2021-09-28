The 12th annual Tamarack Hollow Berkshire Drum and Dance Fest will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Town Park. Rain location is the Town Hall.
The event features intergenerational drum classes, an intergenerational West African dance class, a world marketplace, and refreshments. Masks are required.
Classes will be led by master drummer Namory Keita from West Africa; Seny Daffe from Guinea, and the Berkshire Rhythm Keepers led by Aimee Gelinas and members of Gaia Roots.
Visit tamarackhollow.com or the Facebook page for a complete schedule.
Registration is required by emailing aimee@gaiaroots.com; no walk-ins. Limited free class opportunities are available for Windsor residents thanks to a Windsor Cultural Council grant.
Proceeds support the artists and the Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center.