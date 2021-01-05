Naturalist and Tamarack Hollow Director Aimee Gelinas will lead Snowshoe Track and Tree ID outings from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16 and Feb. 13, in the boreal forest at Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center, 1515 Savoy Hollow Road.
Participants will learn how to identify wildlife tracks with tree ID along the round trip, 2-mile hike.
Masks & registration are required for all participants. Cost is $15. Snowshoe rentals are available for $5. Space is limited. Register by emailing aimee@gaiaroots.com.