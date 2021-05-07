A Drum & Dance Fest to benefit the Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center will take place Saturday, May 29, at the Town Park, Peru Road.
Classes will be led by master drummer, dancer and "Djembe Fola" M’Bemba Bangoura from Conakry, Guinea, West Africa. Rain date is Sunday, May 30.
Intergenerational drum classes will be available in person and on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration costs $30; drum rental is $5.
An intergenerational West African Dance Class will be held in person only at 3 p.m. Registration costs $15.
Registration is required by emailing Director Aimee Gelinas at aimee@gaiaroots.com. Walk-ins will not be permitted. Scholarships are available.