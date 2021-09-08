The Windsor Historical Commission is sponsoring Windsor History Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, on the grounds of the Windsor Historical Museum, Route 9, as part of the town's 250th anniversary.
Activities include an exhibit of antique tools, a tribute to self-taught artist Olive Volsky (1924-2015), an old-timer's story hour, and a program on the material history of Native American culture featuring an eastern conical wigwam equipped with the material of Native daily life in the 18th century.
Local history author Bernard Drew will lead a 1.5 hour guided walk titled “Helenscourt & Notchview Farm in Their Heyday” at 1 p.m. from the Notchview Visitors' Center.
All events are free and the public is invited. For more information, visit the Windsor Historical Commission's Facebook page.