Members of the Northern Berkshire Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, through 3:59 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at 440 Peru Road. This event is open to the public.
Field Day, held since 1933, demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network.
For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, contact Peter Mattice or visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.