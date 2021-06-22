Members of the Northern Berkshire Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, through 3:59 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at 440 Peru Road. This event is open to the public.

Field Day, held since 1933, demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. 

For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, contact Peter Mattice or visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.