Ham radio operators from the Northern Berkshire Amateur Radio Club in Berkshire County will participate in a national Field Day exercise from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at 440 Peru Road. The public is invited.
Field Day has been organized since 1933 by the American Radio Relay League, the National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States. The event highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
Some hams from NOBARC will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families.
For more information about Field Day and ham radio, email Cory Adelt at n1xws@arrl.org or visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.