The Windsor Jazz-Blues Workshop returns Sunday at Town Hall

WINDSOR — After a brief hiatus, the monthly The Windsor Jazz-Blues Workshop is back Sunday, this time at Town Hall.
Dave Bartley will be sitting in for Ben Kohn on keys, Dave Christopolis on bass, and Tom Major on drums.
The workshop is free, as always, taking place from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
This is an event for all jazz-blues musicians of any and all levels of development who would like to come and work on tunes with an excellent rhythm section.
Other rhythm players are welcome to rotate in. Come play and sing or just come and enjoy the music. The workshop is financially supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the local cultural councils of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Goshen, Northern Berkshire County, Plainfield, Worthington and Windsor.
Scott Rogers is the organizer.