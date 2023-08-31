<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Windsor Jazz-Blues Workshop returns Sunday at Town Hall

hands on drums.jpg

Musicians are invited to join the Windsor Jazz-Blues Workshop Sunday afternoon.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WINDSOR — After a brief hiatus, the monthly The Windsor Jazz-Blues Workshop is back Sunday, this time at Town Hall.

Dave Bartley will be sitting in for Ben Kohn on keys, Dave Christopolis on bass, and Tom Major on drums.

Tom Major on drums.jpg

Tom Major will be featured on drums at the Windsor Jazz-Blues Workshop on Sunday.

The workshop is free, as always, taking place from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

This is an event for all jazz-blues musicians of any and all levels of development who would like to come and work on tunes with an excellent rhythm section.

Other rhythm players are welcome to rotate in. Come play and sing or just come and enjoy the music. The workshop is financially supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the local cultural councils of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Goshen, Northern Berkshire County, Plainfield, Worthington and Windsor.

Scott Rogers is the organizer.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all