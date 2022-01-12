Aimee Gelinas, naturalist and director of Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center, will lead two winter wildlife tracking and tree identification treks from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Notchview Reservation, Route 9.
Learn how to identify wildlife tracks, signs of wildlife, spruce-fir forest ecology, and tree ID on this round trip, 2-mile trek on the Hume Brook Trail. This program will be a snowshoe or hike depending on weather and terrain. Snowshoes are included.
This event is offered as part of Notchview's Winter Trails Day being held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/2y4zv2s9.