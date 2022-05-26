Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center is hosting two nature programs on Monday, May 30.
Master birder John Green Jr. will lead the ninth annual boreal forest spring bird survey and census from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Cost is $20.
A boreal spruce-fir forest flower, plant, tree, and wild edibles hike will be led by Aimee Gelinas, director of Tamarack Hollow, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $20. Additional dates are June 12 and Aug. 13.
Registration is required for both programs by emailing aimee@gaiaroots.com. Tamarack Hollow is located at 1515 and 1516 Savoy Hollow Road.