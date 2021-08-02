Naturalist Aimee Gelinas, director of Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center, will lead two nature programs on Saturday, Aug. 7. Registration is required for each program.
"Learn About Ferns" will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, at Tamarack Hollow, 1515-1516 Savoy Hollow Road. Learn tips on how to identify over 10 species of woodland ferns on this easy walk. Fern guidebooks will be available for purchase. Cost is $20 per person.
Gelinas, also a member of the Windsor Historical Commission, will present "Nature’s Doorstep: The History of Edible and Medicinal Plants," a free guided nature walk, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Windsor Historical Museum on Route 9. Learn about the useful edible and medicinal plants and trees found just outside the doorstep of the museum.
The Historical Commission is also hosting a volunteer painting day prior to the walk on Saturday, Aug. 7.
To register for the nature programs and/or the painting day, email aimee@gaiaroots.com. For more information, visit tamarackhollownatureandculturalcenter.org.