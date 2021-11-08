A cross country ski swap to benefit the Berkshire Trails Bill Koch League and Nordic Ski Club will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Notchview Reservation, Route 9.
Outgrown or unused skis, poles, boots, bindings, clothing, and other equipment can be dropped off at the Notchview season kickoff party from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Events will be held outside.
Consigners must fill out a consignment sheet listing their items and prices. Email carlvc1974@gmail.com to request a form.
A 15 percent consignment fee is charged for items dropped off before the day of the sale. Items brought on the day of the sale will be charged 25 percent.
Unsold items should be picked up after the sale by 2:30 p.m.
Information: Peter Rayton at 413-586-9350 or Carl Cignoni at 413-320-5367.
For information on the Notchview Bill Koch Ski League, visit berkshiretrailsbk.com.