Wing and a Prayer Nursery is partnering with Bee Friendly Williamstown to offer a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the nursery, 48 Trouble St.
Amy Pulley will give a short tour and informal talk at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. for those interested in exploring the landscape at the nursery. Pulley will be available for questions and conversations. A 10 percent discount on plants will be given to all visitors that day.
Alice’s Kitchen will provide snacks and refreshments with a donation box to help cover costs.
Parking is available in the field above the nursery; follow the signs. The terrain is grassy and not ideal for those with mobility challenges. Sunscreen, a hat and tick prevention are recommended.
Information: Pulley at 413-634-5659.