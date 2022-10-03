Winners announced of Fall Foliage Children's Parade in North Adams

Here is a list of the winners in the annual Fall Foliage Children's Parade, which was held Friday in North Adams.
Seventy-two children participated in the parade; the winners marched in Sunday's Fall Foliage Parade.
Individual costumes
1st place: Benjamin Wiessner for Happy Earth Day!
2nd Place: Sawyer Willette for Halloween Baby Yoda
Runner Up: Dorothy Tetreaust for Holiday “Present”
Runner Up: Jack Bessette for the North Pole Truck
Groups
1st Place: Pi-Day 3.14, A well Rounded Holiday: Otto Lam, Bea Lamb, Judah Rodgers, Zeke Rodgers
2nd Place: Connie’s Day Care with Thanksgioving, every Child’s favorite thing about Thanksgiving: Sadie Wood, Anica Mendel, Emmit Mendel, JJ Maudie, Bradley Tatro, Henry Tatro, Maxwell Charles, Theo Charles, Caden Sherman, Jayda Banks, Dorothy Bond, Madie Hamilton, Elynor Patenaude
Runner Up: All Hallows Eve — Halloween: Collen Downey, Landry Downey, Everly Downy, Harper Downy, Tamer Macksey, Dylan Macksey, Reese Lamb, Callie Lamb
Floats
1st Place: Asteroid Day, Awareness of Asteroids: Wyatt Reynolds, Carmelar Reynolds, Ellie Reynolds, Dean George, Randall Blackmer
2nd Place: The Crow of the Holiday’s Revenge — Talk Like a Pirate Day: Henry Urban-Mangun, Penelope Shapiro-Van Dusen, Ksena Johnson, Annabelle Quinones, Sylvie Quinones, Oisin Fahey-Merrigan, Orla Fahey-Merrigan and The Sharks” Goldendoodles: Gus and Agatha
3rd Place: Baby Sharks Christmas: Kamryn Spooner, Kylie Spooner