Winners announced of Fall Foliage Children's Parade in North Adams

People march in a parade (copy)

Winners of the Children's Parade on Friday march down Main Street in North Adams on Sunday during the annual Fall Foliage Parade. 

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Here is a list of the winners in the annual Fall Foliage Children's Parade, which was held Friday in North Adams.

Seventy-two children participated in the parade; the winners marched in Sunday's Fall Foliage Parade.

Individual costumes

1st place: Benjamin Wiessner for Happy Earth Day!

2nd Place: Sawyer Willette for Halloween Baby Yoda

Runner Up: Dorothy Tetreaust for Holiday “Present”

Runner Up: Jack Bessette for the North Pole Truck

Groups

1st Place: Pi-Day 3.14, A well Rounded Holiday: Otto Lam, Bea Lamb, Judah Rodgers, Zeke Rodgers

2nd Place: Connie’s Day Care with Thanksgioving, every Child’s favorite thing about Thanksgiving: Sadie Wood, Anica Mendel, Emmit Mendel, JJ Maudie, Bradley Tatro, Henry Tatro, Maxwell Charles, Theo Charles, Caden Sherman, Jayda Banks, Dorothy Bond, Madie Hamilton, Elynor Patenaude

Runner Up: All Hallows Eve — Halloween: Collen Downey, Landry Downey, Everly Downy, Harper Downy, Tamer Macksey, Dylan Macksey, Reese Lamb, Callie Lamb

Floats

1st Place: Asteroid Day, Awareness of Asteroids: Wyatt Reynolds, Carmelar Reynolds, Ellie Reynolds, Dean George, Randall Blackmer

2nd Place: The Crow of the Holiday’s Revenge — Talk Like a Pirate Day: Henry Urban-Mangun, Penelope Shapiro-Van Dusen, Ksena Johnson, Annabelle Quinones, Sylvie Quinones, Oisin Fahey-Merrigan, Orla Fahey-Merrigan and The Sharks” Goldendoodles: Gus and Agatha

3rd Place: Baby Sharks Christmas: Kamryn Spooner, Kylie Spooner

