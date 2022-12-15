<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Winter solstice holiday concert

Winter Solstice, a holiday concert and hymn sing led by Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St. Ann’s Church, 134 Main St.

An opening sequence of songs and sounds honoring Mother Earth will be followed by a selection of Christmas favorites.

Members of the St. Ann Church Music Ensembles will be joined by special guests, vocalist Mary Farley, Eileen Markland on violin, Aaron Dean on saxophone, and Ashley Oladehin and Alicia Girgenti, founders of CreativeSoul, Dance Education & Wellness Center, opening in 2023. 

Suggested donation is $20, with a maximum cost per family of $45. Tickets can be purchased at weekend masses, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the rectory, or at the door. Proceeds benefit the St. Ann Music Fund.

Information: 413-637-0157. 

