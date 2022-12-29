With The Colors: Lee High graduate completes basic training

Massachusetts National Guard Pvt. Jack Donovan, son of Rick and Lisa Donovan of 100 Paul Drive, Lee., has completed 10 weeks of basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
A 2022 graduate of Lee High School, Donovan enlisted in the National Guard as a combat engineer.
While at Fort Leonard Wood, Donovan learned basic warrior tasks and earned the title of "soldier." He is currently attending nine weeks of Advanced Individual Training to learn his job specialty, and upon completion, will be assigned to 379th Engineer Company at Buzzards Bay.
Donovan plans to take advantage of the National Guard's G.I. Bill to attend college.