With The Colors

With The Colors: Lee High graduate completes basic training

Pvt. Jack Donovan

Pvt. Jack Donovan, Massachusetts National Guard

Massachusetts National Guard Pvt. Jack Donovan, son of Rick and Lisa Donovan of 100 Paul Drive, Lee., has completed 10 weeks of basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

A 2022 graduate of Lee High School, Donovan enlisted in the National Guard as a combat engineer.

While at Fort Leonard Wood, Donovan learned basic warrior tasks and earned the title of "soldier." He is currently attending nine weeks of Advanced Individual Training to learn his job specialty, and upon completion, will be assigned to 379th Engineer Company at Buzzards Bay.

Donovan plans to take advantage of the National Guard's G.I. Bill to attend college.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

