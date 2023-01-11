<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
With the Colors: Zucco graduates from basic training

Magnolia Zucco

Marine Corps Pvt. Magnolia Zucco

 By Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle

Marine Corps Pvt. Magnolia Zucco, 19, of Lee, daughter of Erin Lis of Lee, graduated from boot camp training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., on Dec. 21, 2022.

Zucco successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 47 recruits in Training Platoon 4055. While in recruit training, Zucco was qualified as a rifle expert.

Following 20 days home on leave, Zucco reports to Camp LeJeune for one month at Military Combat Training then Military Occupation Specialty School in Pensacola, Fla.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

