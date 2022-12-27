<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Giving Circle hosting Kwanzaa celebration

The Women of Color Giving Circle and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program will present the annual community Kwanzaa celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Tyler Street Lab, 741 Tyler St.

The celebration can also be viewed on facebook.com/pittsfieldtv.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious celebration held Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The holiday celebrates African and African-American culture, with an emphasis on seven principles geared towards uplift and empowerment.

This year’s conversation will center on the Kwanzaa principle of Umoja (unity).

Speakers will include Aimee D. Griffin, esquire, The Griffin Firm PLLC, and Keiana West, senior coordinator of community engagement for the Center for Policing Equity. The event lineup will also include a performance by Christine Bile.

For more information, contact Shirley Edgerton at 413-496-4602.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

