Pittsfield: Women's charity drive to aid Freeman Center

Witch Slapped is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a charity drive to benefit the Elizabeth Freeman Center, a front-line agency providing  lifesaving, life-renewing help to survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families.

Requested items include menstrual products; full-sized shampoo, conditioner and body wash; children's hair and body wash; ACT or other fluoride rinse; antiperspirant; household cleaning products, mops, buckets, etc.; dish soap; laundry detergent; large diapers, size 6 and up; pull-ups; and single-pack women's underwear.

Donations can be dropped off through March 31 at Witch Slapped, 78 North St., through March 31. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

