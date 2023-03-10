Pittsfield: Women's charity drive to aid Freeman Center

Witch Slapped is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a charity drive to benefit the Elizabeth Freeman Center, a front-line agency providing lifesaving, life-renewing help to survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families.
Requested items include menstrual products; full-sized shampoo, conditioner and body wash; children's hair and body wash; ACT or other fluoride rinse; antiperspirant; household cleaning products, mops, buckets, etc.; dish soap; laundry detergent; large diapers, size 6 and up; pull-ups; and single-pack women's underwear.
Donations can be dropped off through March 31 at Witch Slapped, 78 North St., through March 31.