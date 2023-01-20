North Berkshire: Two webinars address climate change, forestry

The Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts, formerly the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership, is hosting two mid-winter webinars focused on stewarding our forests and the services they provide amid a changing climate.
Alexandra Kosiba, a forest ecophysiologist and extension assistant professor of forestry at the University of Vermont, will present "Climate Change and Forest Management 101" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
"Waste or Resource?: A Panel Discussion on Wood Residue" is slated from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Panelists include Ben Kargère of Williams College, Sean Mahoney of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Emily Boss of the Massachusetts Woodlands Institute, Jay Healy of Hall Tavern Farm, and Andre Strong Bear Heart Gaines Jr., a citizen of the Nipmuc people.
All are welcome to attend. Register at tinyurl.com/39kpxfhr, or email Sophie Argetsinger with questions at sargetsinger@newenglandforestry.org.
Recordings will be available to those who register, and time will be made for questions and answers.