Free workshop to advise parents of special needs students

GREAT BARRINGTON — CHP Family Services will offer a free, online workshop next month for parents of public school children with special needs.
“IEP Training 101,” set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, is meant to help parents navigate what can be a confusing process.
Children with special needs are entitled to an individualized education plan (IEP), developed in collaboration with parents/caregivers and school education specialists. The plans are intended to ensure that special needs students receive the best possible education and support services.
But parents play an important advocacy role for their child.
Participants can register and request a log-in link by contacting Rania Markham by email at rmarkham@chpberkshires.org or by phone at 413-528-0457. There is no charge.
Markham, who will co-lead the workshop, said families need to understand their options and their rights. The more information parents have, the better they can communicate with the school and advocate for their child,” she said in a statement.
Presenters for the workshop will include Kornelia Krzyzanowska, CHP school liaison, and Karen Mowry, IEP advocate.
Markham will co-lead the workshop with Melanie Wickwire, South Berkshire WIC Coordinator, who, like Markham, is the mother of a special needs child.