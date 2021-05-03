Applications are available for the Peg Brodrick Memorial Scholarship. Brodrick served the Worthington Health Center for many years as a staff nurse.
Anyone of any age who plans to further their secondary education in a health-related field is eligible to apply. Applicants must live in the Gateway Regional School District or a hilltown served by the Worthington or Huntington health centers.
Applicants can apply more than once.
Applications are available in the guidance offices at Gateway Regional High School, Huntington; Wahconah Regional High School, Dalton; Hampshire Regional High School, Westhampton; and Smith's Vocational School, Northampton, as well as the Worthington and Huntington health centers.
Applications must be postmarked no later than May 21 and mailed to 14 Harvey Road, Worthington, MA 01098.
Contributions to the fund can be mailed to the above address.