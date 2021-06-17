The Hilltown Arts Alliance announces a special preview event showcasing the work of local artists over the past year and a sneak peak to the Hilltown Open Studio Tour later this fall.

The season will launch with a special pop-up exhibit with the artists from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the Rabbit Hole Restaurant at the Fiddlehead Inn, 144 Huntington Road.

Both outdoor and banquet room installations will be on view and appetizers will be served. The event is free. Information: hilltownartsalliance.org.

