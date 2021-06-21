Strings Without Boundaries' online summer program for bowed string players of all levels, styles and ages will take place Thursday through Sunday, July 8 to 11.
This year's program offers 34 lessons including the new SWB Teen! program designed for teenage violinists, violists and cellists.
Strings Without Boundaries has been sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Worthington Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council.
For more information, visit stringswithoutboundaries.com.