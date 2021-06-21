Strings Without Boundaries' online summer program for bowed string players of all levels, styles and ages will take place Thursday through Sunday, July 8 to 11.

This year's program offers 34 lessons including the new SWB Teen! program designed for teenage violinists, violists and cellists. 

Strings Without Boundaries has been sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Worthington Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council.

For more information, visit stringswithoutboundaries.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.