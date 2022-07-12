The Friends of the Worthington Library will hold a town-wide tag sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23. On the day of the sale, maps of the sale sites will be available for a donation at the Worthington Library, 1 Huntington Road, starting at 8 a.m.
To reserve a space on the map, sign up at the library during its open hours by Saturday, July 16, providing an address, time of the individual sale and a short description of items for sale. The fee to be listed on the map is $5.
The fee is $10 to reserve tag sale space on the library lawn. The library will not accept drop-off sale items. Reservations and payments are due by 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
The money raised will support library programs. Information: Judy Babcock at 413-238-4457 or jabneb@juno.com.