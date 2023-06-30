Worthington: Town-wide tag sale deadline announced

The Friends of the Worthington Library will hold the town-wide tag sale on Saturday, July 22. Maps of the sale sites will be available by donation from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the sale at the library, 1 Huntington Road.
To reserve a space on the map, sign up at the library by July 15 during library hours. Participants will need to provide the address of the sale site, time of the individual sale and a short description of items for sale.
The fee to be listed on the map is $5; cost is $10 to reserve a space on the library lawn. The library will not accept drop-off sale items. Reservations and payments are due by 4 p.m. July 15.
The money raised will support library programs. Information: Judy Babcock at 413-238-4457 or email jabneb@juno.com.