Dalton: Mobile exhibit pays tribute to veterans

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at American Legion Post 155, 258 North St.

The MEE is a rolling exhibition that brings the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official "welcome home" station for Vietnam-era veterans.

Public tours are free. Information: tinyurl.com/2xck8wem.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

