New Marlborough: Immersive writing workshop in the woods

Local author and professor Jennifer Browdy is teaming up with wilderness educator Tes Reed to offer a special daylong writing workshop, "Honoring Our Plant and Animal Teachers," from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the forest around Reed's home.

Through carefully designed writing prompts, guided visualization, group activities, and plenty of quiet time for writing and meditation, participants will explore their relationship with plant and animal teachers.

Rain date is Sept. 18. The cost is $150. Register at JenniferBrowdy.com/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

