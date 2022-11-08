<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lanesborough: Quilters planning weekend getaway

Yankee Quilters Guild, a Central Massachusetts quilt group, invites area quilters to reserve space for a getaway weekend from Thursday through Sunday, March 23 to 26, at The Lake House Guest Cottages of The Berkshires on Pontoosuc Lake.

Participants bring their own sewing machines and craft projects with tables, irons and cutting space available in a large, bright space in a central building.

The cost is $400 per person. Activities and meals are additional. Rooms are limited, and reservations and advance payment are required no later than Dec. 31.

For registration information, email YankeeQuilters11@gmail.com. Follow Yankee Quilters’ Facebook page for information about the group.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

