The city of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement with Casella Waste Systems, allowing Pittsfield residents to temporarily drop off yard waste at the transfer station located at 500 Hubbard Ave.
This service begins Thursday, Sept. 29, and ends Saturday, Dec. 1. The transfer station’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.
Customers must provide proof of residency in Pittsfield with a valid ID, or an ID combined with matching name on utility bill, or another similar document. This service is not meant for contractors or businesses to drop off yard waste. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to drop off yard waste.
Residents will be required to empty bags into designated containers. Acceptable items include tree trimming/branches, leaves, house/garden plants, and brush and grass clippings.
The following items are not considered yard waste: soil, sod or other similar materials; bricks, stones or other similar materials; and plastic bags.
Information: Department of Public Services and Utilities at 413-499-9330.