Becket: Parish hosting chicken barbecue

The Yoked Parish of Becket will hold its annual chicken barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Guild Hall at First Congregational Church, YMCA Road. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 3.
The meal includes a half-chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob, green bean salad, and homemade blueberry crisp with real whipped cream for $18.
Patrons can eat in, take out or eat on the grounds, weather permitting. Drinks will be provided for those eating on site.
Proceeds will benefit the fuel, electricity, plumbing, and Food Pantry assistance programs for the community.
Reservations are required. Call 413-623-8300 or 413-623-6455 by Tuesday, Aug. 29.