Great Barrington: Youth Film Lab culminates in free screening

An initiative enabling students to voice their concerns and present their vision for a better future in short films culminates at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, with a free screening, panel discussion and Q&A in the Fisher Science & Academic Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road.
The Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Youth Film Lab was led by the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative and the Civic Life Project during the 2022-23 academic year. This program presented regional students with the opportunity to learn the skills of filmmaking through the lens of civic engagement.
Film topics include the resettlement of refugees, the disengagement of young people from politics, how making a traditional food together can bond people from different backgrounds, and how a side hustle helps one student deal with social anxiety, connect with others and build self-esteem.
Following the screening of four short films, the student filmmakers will join BFMC Executive Director Diane Pearlman onstage to discuss their work and the topics raised.
This event is free and open to the public. For complete details, visit berkshirefilm.org.