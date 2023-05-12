<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Youth run free in upcoming races

MountainOne, Berkshire Community College, Berkshire Health Systems, and the Berkshire Running Foundation are offering three free running events in which the youth in the Berkshires can participate for free.

The upcoming MountainOne Women’s Community 5K Races, The MountainOne Mo Mile and the BHS July 4th 5K Road Race will all have free running events for the local youth in Berkshire County.

The annual MountainOne Women’s Community 5K Races at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Berkshire Community College features a free kid’s mile race at 8 a.m. An all-inclusive community 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Elizabeth Freeman Center.

The MountainOne Steel Rail Races have incorporated a Mo Mile fun run for children 12 and under on Saturday, May 20. There will be an 8K, half marathon and a full marathon race calendar for Sunday, May 21, on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. 

BHS and the Berkshire Running Foundation will be offering free race registrations to any student in Berkshire County who registers by June 15 for the BHS Fourth of July 5k Road Race. This annual hometown tradition will also feature a Corporate Challenge Division to help raise funds for the Fourth of July parade and mental health programs for adolescents in the Berkshires.

Registration for all events is available at berkshirerunningcenter.com. For information, email Shiobbean Lemme at director@berkshirerun.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

