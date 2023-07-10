<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Circus to benefit first responders

The Zerbini Family Circus will bring its all new show to the Bowie Field/Aggie Fair fairgrounds, 371 Columbia St., from Friday through Sunday, July 14 to 16. 

Performances under the Big Top are at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Presale tickets at $15 are available through noon Thursday, June 13, at Racing Mart, AJ’s Trailside Pub and Adams Market; Berkshire Blends, North Adams; Harry’s Supermarket, Pittsfield; and Greenridge Variety, Dalton. Save $3 over tickets purchased at the gate and receive a free ticket for children ages 3-10.

The circus is sponsored by the Adams Street Fair Committee to benefit first responders. Information: facebook.com/AdamsStreetFairCommittee.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

